Survey Results: Sorting Fact from Fiction

Respondents say misinformation is everywhere, it's a big problem, and be wary of news you come by on social media. (Even this news!) #newdaynw
Credit: Tero Vesalainen
Check out the results from our survey on misinformation and fraud.

SEATTLE — Misinformation and how to stop it is top on our minds, and as we discovered, yours too!  The answers from a survey of KING 5 viewers shaped the content and questions we asked experts in our virtual Town Hall, "Sorting Fact from Fiction".  Thanks to everyone who participated and provided us with such valuable feedback. Of the people who responded: 

  • 86% think "fake news" is a problem 
  • 77% think misinformation is getting worse
  • 68% estimate they encounter misinformation daily or multiple times daily 
  • Social Media was the top named source of misinformation 

