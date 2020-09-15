Survey Results: Sorting Fact from Fiction

SEATTLE — Misinformation and how to stop it is top on our minds, and as we discovered, yours too! The answers from a survey of KING 5 viewers shaped the content and questions we asked experts in our virtual Town Hall, "Sorting Fact from Fiction". Thanks to everyone who participated and provided us with such valuable feedback. Of the people who responded:
- 86% think "fake news" is a problem
- 77% think misinformation is getting worse
- 68% estimate they encounter misinformation daily or multiple times daily
- Social Media was the top named source of misinformation
RELATED: Sorting Fact from Fiction: Answering your biggest questions about misinformation, disinformation & fraud
KING 5's New Day Northwest presents Sorting Fact From Fiction. Sponsored by AARP Washington in partnership with the Center for an Informed Public at the University of Washington and BECU. All segments available at king5.com/factfromfiction.