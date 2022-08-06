x
5 items you need to update your summer wardrobe

Fashion blogger Dawn Parsons says yes to Coastal Grandmother, colorful sandals, and raffia as you update your summer look. #newdaynw

Well, it's not just the funny faces they make, many of us are watching the royals for the fashions!

It's true, when Meghan or Kate are seen in an outfit, you can bet it sells out in stores.

As summer is coming, it's time to take stock of our own wardrobes and maybe add in a few pieces.

Fashion blogger Dawn Parsons joined the show to share five items that will help update your summer look!

Straw or Raffia — Whether it’s a tote, hat, or a pair of sandals, summer is a great time to add in this natural element.

Linen — Loving the Coastal Grandmother vibe? Add linen to your outfit for that relaxed coastal style.

Bright Button-Down — Such a fun piece to wear with white jeans or a pair of denim shorts!

Colorful Sandals — Don’t want to wear color on top? Throw on a colorful heel with your jeans and white tee!

Nude Sandal or Heel — A great way to elongate your legs is with a nude heel or sandal. It is the "no color” color shoe for just about any outfit!

