5 items you need to update your summer wardrobe

Well, it's not just the funny faces they make, many of us are watching the royals for the fashions!
It's true, when Meghan or Kate are seen in an outfit, you can bet it sells out in stores.
As summer is coming, it's time to take stock of our own wardrobes and maybe add in a few pieces.
Fashion blogger Dawn Parsons joined the show to share five items that will help update your summer look!
Featured items
Straw or Raffia — Whether it’s a tote, hat, or a pair of sandals, summer is a great time to add in this natural element.
- Hyacinth Tote from Target
- French Market Tote from Etsy
- Raffia Slide Sandals from Target
Linen — Loving the Coastal Grandmother vibe? Add linen to your outfit for that relaxed coastal style.
- Linen Shirt from Evereve
- Linen Tote from Target
- Linen Pants from Target
- Linen Dress from Molly Bracken
Bright Button-Down — Such a fun piece to wear with white jeans or a pair of denim shorts!
- Green Shirt from Nordstrom
- Orange Shirt from & Other Stories
- Pink Shirt from Target
Colorful Sandals — Don’t want to wear color on top? Throw on a colorful heel with your jeans and white tee!
- Orange Sandals from Evereve
- Yellow Sandals from Evereve
- Lavender Sandals from Marc Fisher
Nude Sandal or Heel — A great way to elongate your legs is with a nude heel or sandal. It is the "no color” color shoe for just about any outfit!
- Nude Lace-Up Sandal from Evereve
- Nude Slide Sandal from Steve Madden
- Clear Strap Nude Heel from Nordstrom
