Summer on a plate: Scallops with brown buttered peaches

Chef Jason Wilson from The Lakehouse loves using peaches in his summer dishes. His peach salad with pistachios is another peachy delight. #newdaynw

It's peak peach season and whether you grill them, put them in a cobbler, or eat them straight off the tree, the stone fruit grown in Washington really has its moment July through September.

With Peach-O-Rama in full swing, we asked chef Jason Wilson of The Lakehouse Restaurant, and peach lover, to share a recipe using the juice fruit!

SCALLOPS WITH BROWN BUTTERED PEACHES, BACON, AND CORN

Serves 4

Summer is the best time for fresh fruit and the summer peach is the very best fruit of the season. Enjoy the sweetness of the peach and scallop as they play with some chili and bacon. This recipe is a delicious way to celebrate.

INGREDIENTS:

16-20 large sea scallops (serve 4-5 per person)

4 peaches, skin on, sliced in long large/thick wedges, pit removed

2 tbsp Maldon Flake Sea Salt

3 tsp Extra Virgin olive Oil

¼ cup chopped bacon

10 basil leaves

½ cup corn kernels

3 tbsp whole butter

1 tsp chili flakes/alleppo pepper

1 tbsp honey

Kosher or Sea Salt as needed

2 sauté pans, stainless and a cast iron preferably

DIRECTIONS:

Cook the bacon and reserve the fat and bacon together. On medium high heat, melt the butter and brown it, should take 4-5 minutes. Remove the butter and reserve. Using a cast iron pan, on medium high heat, sauté the scallops in olive oil on one side only for 6-8 minutes. Turn the scallops over once before serving. Simultaneously, heat the brown butter in a pan, on medium high heat and add the peaches, brown all sides and add the basil, when peaches are golden brown and aromatic, remove them, add the corn, bacon, honey and chili to the pan and sauté for 2-3 minutes until cooked. Place the scallops atop the corn mixture and garnish with the peaches.

SUMMER PEACH SALAD WITH WHIPPED CHEVRE & PISTACHIOS

INGREDIENTS:

4 peaches, skin on, sliced in long large wedges, pit removed

1 tsp cracked black pepper

1 tbsp Maldon Flake Sea Salt

3 tsp Extra Virgin olive Oil

2 tbsp pistachios, chopped

2 cups fresh arugula

1 cup fresh chevre (creamy goat cheese)

10 leaves fresh mint, rough chopped

1 tsp Fresno Chiles, finely chopped

2 tbsp verjus or simple sweet wine (your choice)

Kosher or Sea Salt as needed

DIRECTIONS:

Toss the peaches in 1 tbsp maldon salt and season with chopped mint and chiles. Add the verjus or wine and 1.5 tbsp olive oil. Using a large kitchen spoon, stir in the remaining salt and olive oil into the fresh chevre. Dress the plate with the whipped chevre and toss the peaches with the arugula. Let the marinade pool onto the bowl or plate.