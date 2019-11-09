SEATTLE — Summer Rayne Oakes is an environmental scientist, sustainability strategist, and entrepreneur whose work focuses on health, wellness and sustainability. She founded Homestead Brooklyn, a website and YouTube channel, to help people become more attuned to nature in the city.

Summer has grown over 1,000 houseplants in her Brooklyn, NY apartment. She approaches her relationships with plants intentionally as if they were people. Her new book How to Make a Plant Love You: Cultivate Green Space in Your Home and Heart dives into her approach, encouraging readers to reap the benefits of taking care of greenery. Cleaner air, a beautiful home, and the strong psychological benefits.

Author Event: How to Make a Plant Love You

Wed, Sep 11 at 6:30 PM at Homestead Seattle, 501 East Pine StreetSeattle, WA, 98122

"Stop by to hang out with fellow plant lovers at Plant Shop Seattle’s sister store—Homestead Seattle! Summer Rayne will be giving a short talk about her latest book, How to Make a Plant Love You, and if you bring your copy, she’ll sign it!"

