From icy cold offices to hot summer days, how to layer for every temperature challenge

SEATTLE — While it's hot outside, your office may be cranking the air conditioning inside, making it challenging to know how to dress. Also, once the sun goes down, our chilly summer Seattle evenings kick in, making layers a necessity.
Seattle-based stylist Darcy Camden with Styled Seattle says stylish layers help keep your outfit practical without sacrificing a fun summer look. Camden encourages people to select the right fabrics and think about the outfit as a whole before they leave the house.
Camden shared three ensembles that work for the office, a night out or a day spent with the family.
Look No. 1: Family day
Look No. 2: Work event
- DKNY long vest from Macy's
- DKNY belted wide-leg pants from Macy's
- London Fog trench coat
Look No. 3: Date night
- Tank dress from Uniqlo
- Mesh cardigan sweater from Uniqlo
- Jersey moto jacket from Anthropologie
- Headband and beaded purse from Anthropologie
Contact Darcy at darcy@styledseattle.com or call/text 206.349.3401. Follow Darcy on social media @darcycamden.
Segment Producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest at 11 a.m. weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.