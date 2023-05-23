From icy cold offices to hot summer days, how to layer for every temperature challenge

Stylist Darcy Camden says you need to plan your outfit with layers in mind, making it cohesive and practical.

SEATTLE — While it's hot outside, your office may be cranking the air conditioning inside, making it challenging to know how to dress. Also, once the sun goes down, our chilly summer Seattle evenings kick in, making layers a necessity.

Seattle-based stylist Darcy Camden with Styled Seattle says stylish layers help keep your outfit practical without sacrificing a fun summer look. Camden encourages people to select the right fabrics and think about the outfit as a whole before they leave the house.

Camden shared three ensembles that work for the office, a night out or a day spent with the family.

Look No. 1: Family day

Brooklyn romper from Athleta

Denim shirt from Macy's

Advantage jacket from Athleta

Belt bag from Athleta

Look No. 2: Work event

Look No. 3: Date night

Tank dress from Uniqlo

Mesh cardigan sweater from Uniqlo

Jersey moto jacket from Anthropologie

Headband and beaded purse from Anthropologie

Contact Darcy at darcy@styledseattle.com or call/text 206.349.3401. Follow Darcy on social media @darcycamden.