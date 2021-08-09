Extend your summer glow with these health and beauty products

Beauty expert Mickey Williams showed off her top picks that will help extend your summer. From tanning drops to gorgeous sunhats, she's got the goods! #newdaynw

SEATTLE — Beauty expert Mickey Williams showed off some of her favorite products to help us enjoy the last weeks of summer.

1) Is all that SPF making your face and body two different shades of summer? Get a GLOW back to your face in just a matter of drops.

PRICE: $14.99

Capture the spirit of an endless summer with New Sun & Seoul Golden Daze Sunless Tanning Drops. Shake well and mix up to 12 drops in with your moisturizer and get ready for a customizable, sun-kissed or sun-drenched glow that develops gradually. Here's to a skin-loving, super-nourishing, healthy way to tan!



2) Looking for a FRIZZ fighter that wins in even 97% humidity?

PRICE: $5.99

SHOP: Garnier and Mass Retailers

Fructis Sleek & Shine Anti-Frizz Serum with sustainably sourced Argan Oil from Morocco soaks into frizzy, dry, unmanageable hair for lasting smoothness and shine. Get 72 Hour Frizz Control even in 97% humidity with this proven serum! After using Sleek & Shine shampoo and conditioner, dispense one pump of serum, or as much as needed for your hair type, into your hands. Apply uniformly to damp or dry hair. Do not rinse. For the sleekest look, style using brush and blow dryer.

3) Salon pedicures and manicures aren’t so relaxing or easy these days, but it’s still sandal weather. Whether you want a speedy in and out of the nail salon or opting a DIY mani/pedi nothing beats FAST!

PRICE: $8.99

Speedy Gloss boasts 18 new shades, all destined to give you the perfect touch dry mani in just 45 seconds. Taking reference from London streets, Nails.INC have gone back to their roots with each shade name reminiscent of famous London hangouts. The formula is enriched in calcium and magnesium to help strengthen nails and patented with a two-fold (polyester & acrylic) resin complex to achieve better adherence, while ensuring an ultra-long wear glossy finish every time.



4) Remember when you wished you could just get a COVID-19 test at home? These tests are great for back to school, scheduling play dates and all those late summer bbqs with friends and family.

PRICE: $89

Our Coronavirus Test (COVID-19) requires a gentle lower nasal swab to be collected by you in the home. The test-kit comes with a UPS next day air return shipping label to send your sample back to our lab. Your sample is analysed in our lab using gold standard RT-PCR/TMA to confirm the presence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. We aim to deliver your result within 24-72 hours of your sample being received in our laboratory.

5) And this one may be the most stylish of the tips ... check out these hats from GiGi Pip. Not only are they fabulous but the fibers have built-in UVF sun protection.

PRICE: $96.00

The Capri is a classic boater style in wheat straw with a stiff brim. The Capri Brown is a stunning, chocolate brown color. The wide brim of the Capri Medium makes for a great sun hat to take to the beach or pool. The Capri features a double-strand rope band in brown with brass beads.