Summer cocktails that will keep you feeling cool and refreshed

Culinary author James Fraioli created 3 cocktails with rock legend Sammy Hagar for their book Cocktail Hits. Be a rockstar with these recipes!

James O. Fraioli, cookbook author and James Beard Award Winner has written over 40 books.

He joined the show and taught Amity how to make three cocktails perfect for summer!

Santo Sunrise

Orange, grenadine, and Blue Curacao give this jewel of a cocktail — a riff on the classic Tequila Sunrise — it's emerald-green color. Mezquila offers the kick. Switching out the typical booze might seem like a minor tweak, but the smokey mezquila is el corazón (the heart) of this drink's bolder bite. There's enough juice to temper the alcohol content, so you can go round after round with a cocktail more daring than a Screwdriver, and more distinctive than a typical Sunrise.

INGREDIENTS:

1.5 oz Santo Mezquila

4 oz fresh orange juice

Splash of grenadine

Splash of Blue Curacao

Garnish fresh halved orange wheel

DIRECTIONS:

In a tall glass filled with ice, add the mezquila, orange, juice, grenadine, and Blue Curacao. Then garnish with the fresh halved orange wheel.

Kir Royale

Nothing says classy Las Vegas vacation like sipping Red Head Rum, chilled champagne, and a lemon twist from an elegant flute on a balcony or terrace. For all you classy people out there who love a classy drink at home, this one's for you. You can even pretend you're clinking glasses at the Skyfall Cocktail Lounge on the sixty-fourth floor of the Delano. This sinful sipper is festively fizzy and tart with an underlying macadamia flavor thanks to the exotic-tasting rum.

INGREDIENTS:

1 oz Sammy's Red Head Rum, divided

4 oz chilled champagne

Garnish with fresh lemon twist

DIRECTIONS:

Add half the rum to a chilled champagne flute. Slowly add the chilled champagne until 1/2 inch from the top. Top with the remaining rum. Garnish with a fresh lemon twist.

Waborita

If you've spent any time at Mexico's Cabo Wabo, you've no doubt been served a Waborita — a splashy tequila concoction that is as vibrant as the Cantina itself. This flavor-packed sipper is a fixture at Cabo Wabo. Aged reposado tequila adds smooth vanilla notes to a light, citrusy twist on the classic margarita.

INGREDIENTS:

1 oz Cabo Wabo Reposado Tequila

1/2 ounce Damiana Liqueur

1/2 oz triple sec or any high-quality orange liqueur

1/2 oz fresh lime juice

Splash of Blue Curacao

Sea Salt

Fresh lemon peel

DIRECTIONS:

Run a fresh lime wedge around the rim of a chilled martini glass. Then roll the moistened rim in the sea salt and se the glass aside. In a cocktail shake filled with ice, add the tequila, Damiana Liqueur, triple sec, and lime juice. Shake and strain into the prepared glass. Add a splash of Blue Curacao and garnish with a fresh lemon peel.