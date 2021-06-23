Celebrate summer with three refreshingly good cocktails

You don't need to go out this summer to enjoy a fancy cocktail! J.M. Hirsch, editorial director for Christopher Kimball's Milk Street and James Beard Award-winning (Travel and Dining, 2018) writer, editor and cookbook author, joins New Day NW to show us how to make three tasty cocktails at home. Find the recipes below and check out his book "Shake Strain Done: Craft Cocktails at Home" for more ideas.
Orange You Glad
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 ounces pisco
- ½ ounce orange liqueur
- ½ ounce egg white
- 1⁄8 ounce agave or simple syrup
- Dash Angostura bitters
- Ice cubes
- Orange zest twist
INSTRUCTIONS: In a cocktail shaker, combine the pisco, orange liqueur, egg white, agave, and bitters. Shake with ice cubes. Strain into a coupe. Garnish with the orange zest twist.
Vanilla Beach
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 ounces white rum
- 1 ounce Licor 43
- 1 ounce pineapple juice
- 3 to 4 drops vanilla extract
- 6 to 10 grains kosher
- salt
- Ice cubes
INSTRUCTIONS: In a cocktail shaker, combine the rum, Licor 43, pineapple juice, vanilla, and salt. Shake with ice cubes. Strain into a rocks glass with 1 large or 2 standard ice cubes.
Ginger Caipirinha
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 lime, quartered
- ½ ounce agave or simple syrup
- 3 ounces white rum
- 1 ounce ginger liqueur
- ½ cup ice cubes
INSTRUCTIONS: In a stirring glass, muddle the lime and agave. Add the rum, ginger liqueur, and ice cubes. Stir, then pour into a rocks glass.
