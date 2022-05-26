It’s the perfect time to make a summer cocktail without the alcohol

Saturday, June 4 is the Seattle Pride in the Park festival in Volunteer Park.
It's the kick-off of LGBTQ pride month packed with celebrations throughout the Northwest. Part of the celebration includes fabulous food and drink.
Here to share a few Pride-themed non-alcoholic cocktails is Molly Flynn, also known as Molly Makes Drinks!
French Kiss 75
A classic and refreshing summer favorite with a non-alcoholic Pride twist!
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 oz NLL
- ½ oz fresh lemon juice
- ½ oz simple syrup
- 2-3 oz Noughty Sparkling Chardonnay
- Garnish: lemon twist
DIRECTIONS:
In a shaker tin full of ice, combine the NLL, lemon juice, and simple syrup. Cover and shake until chilled. Strain into a coupe and top with Noughty. Garnish and enjoy!
BoulivardiGAY
A spirit-forward beverage named after the alcohol-based cocktail, the Boulevardier, brings the bittersweet flavors with none of the booze
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 oz The Pathfinder
- 1 oz Kentucky 74
- 1/2 oz Wilderton Earthen
- 3 dropperfuls All The Bitter orange bitters
- ½ oz fresh lemon juice
- ½ oz simple syrup
- Garnish: orange peel or dehydrated orange wheel
DIRECTIONS:
Stir all but the garnish in a mixing glass with ice. Strain over a large ice cube. Garnish and enjoy!
Segment Producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.