It’s the perfect time to make a summer cocktail without the alcohol

Saturday, June 4 is the Seattle Pride in the Park festival in Volunteer Park.

It's the kick-off of LGBTQ pride month packed with celebrations throughout the Northwest. Part of the celebration includes fabulous food and drink.

Here to share a few Pride-themed non-alcoholic cocktails is Molly Flynn, also known as Molly Makes Drinks!

French Kiss 75

A classic and refreshing summer favorite with a non-alcoholic Pride twist!

INGREDIENTS:

2 oz NLL

½ oz fresh lemon juice

½ oz simple syrup

2-3 oz Noughty Sparkling Chardonnay

Garnish: lemon twist

DIRECTIONS:

In a shaker tin full of ice, combine the NLL, lemon juice, and simple syrup. Cover and shake until chilled. Strain into a coupe and top with Noughty. Garnish and enjoy!

BoulivardiGAY

A spirit-forward beverage named after the alcohol-based cocktail, the Boulevardier, brings the bittersweet flavors with none of the booze

INGREDIENTS:

1 oz The Pathfinder

1 oz Kentucky 74

1/2 oz Wilderton Earthen

3 dropperfuls All The Bitter orange bitters

½ oz fresh lemon juice

½ oz simple syrup

Garnish: orange peel or dehydrated orange wheel

DIRECTIONS:

Stir all but the garnish in a mixing glass with ice. Strain over a large ice cube. Garnish and enjoy!