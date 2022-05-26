x
New Day Northwest

It’s the perfect time to make a summer cocktail without the alcohol

Molly from @mollymakesdrinks creates non-alcoholic cocktails for this year’s Seattle Pride in the Park on June 4th. #newdaynw

Saturday, June 4 is the Seattle Pride in the Park festival in Volunteer Park. 

It's the kick-off of LGBTQ pride month packed with celebrations throughout the Northwest. Part of the celebration includes fabulous food and drink.

Here to share a few Pride-themed non-alcoholic cocktails is Molly Flynn, also known as Molly Makes Drinks

French Kiss 75 

A classic and refreshing summer favorite with a non-alcoholic Pride twist!

INGREDIENTS:

  • 2 oz NLL
  • ½ oz fresh lemon juice
  • ½ oz simple syrup
  • 2-3 oz Noughty Sparkling Chardonnay
  • Garnish: lemon twist

DIRECTIONS:

In a shaker tin full of ice, combine the NLL, lemon juice, and simple syrup. Cover and shake until chilled. Strain into a coupe and top with Noughty. Garnish and enjoy!

BoulivardiGAY 

A spirit-forward beverage named after the alcohol-based cocktail, the Boulevardier, brings the bittersweet flavors with none of the booze

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 oz The Pathfinder
  • 1 oz Kentucky 74
  • 1/2 oz Wilderton Earthen
  • 3 dropperfuls All The Bitter orange bitters
  • ½ oz fresh lemon juice
  • ½ oz simple syrup
  • Garnish: orange peel or dehydrated orange wheel

DIRECTIONS:

Stir all but the garnish in a mixing glass with ice. Strain over a large ice cube. Garnish and enjoy!

Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.

 