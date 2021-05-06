x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

New Day Northwest

Will you admit to showering less amidst the pandemic?! - Hot Topics

Seattle Sounders forward Jordan Morris and MoViN 92.5's Jose Bolanos weigh in about the recent New York Times report. #newdaynw
Credit: KING 5

Joining Amity for a fun round of New Day NW Hot Topics today is Seattle Sounders forward Jordan Morris and MoViN 92.5 host Jose Bolanos! 

Today's Hot Topics:

Segment Producer Joseph Suttner. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.