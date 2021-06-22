How we can prevent suicide among LGBTQ Youth

SEATTLE — Suicide is the second leading cause of death among young people, but queer youth are four times more likely to attempt suicide compared to their straight, cisgender peers. That statistic isn't going unnoticed, The Trevor Project provides a 24/7 crisis hotline for LGBTQ youth at 866-488-7386. You can also text START to 678-678 for confidential text messaging with a Trevor Project counselor.
About The Trevor Project: Founded in 1998 by the creators of the Academy Award-winning short film "Trevor", The Trevor Project is the leading national organization providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer & questioning (LGBTQ) young people under 25.
