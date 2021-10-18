Stylist Darcy Camden shares her favorite trends from Fashion Week at the Bellevue Collection

Leather and suits were some of Darcy's favorite trends! #newdaynw

We are ready to dive into fall with all the cooler weather we've been having and that means fall fashions!

Stylist Darcy Camden joined New Day NW to share her favorite trends from fashion week at the Bellevue Collection.

DARCY'S PICKS:

1. Color Saturation - Wearing the same color head-to-toe. Darcy says: "It's fun, it's bright and most importantly, it's so easy!"

2. Leather - Darcy loves it because it feels like the opposite of sweatpants! She says: "I think leather brings an edginess to an outfit."

3. Sneakers - Good news for people who like comfort (so, everyone!) Darcy says: "It's all about sneakers with everything."

4. Smart Suits - What's on-trend for suiting is a fun, menswear-inspired look with looser pieces. She says: "I really like seeing belts over blazers. That was something that stood out to me."

5. Accessories - Leather gloves, hats (berets in particular), and clear masks were all over the runway. Darcy says: "Accessories make the outfit."