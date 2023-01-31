x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
New Day Northwest

Stylish Valentine's gift ideas for men and women

From mugs made from baseball bats to cool wearable art, stylist Darcy Camden has stylish ideas for a sweet holiday. #newdayw

More Videos

SEATTLE — Valentine's Day is quickly approaching so naturally, we need help deciding what to give our loved ones!

For all the latest stylish gifts to give to others or yourself, we called on styling maven Darcy Camden!

Featured gifts

1. Vosges Haut-Chocolate The Love Frequency Collection.

2. Ruben Rojas Live Through Love wearable art.

3. Modern Gents jewelry.

4. Dugout Mugs MLB baseball bat mugs.

5. Elina Organics Bio-Energized Love Potion face oil and Crushed Gold Plumping Potion.

6. Flower Lab floral arrangements and subscriptions (206-935-2587).

Related Articles

Segment Producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest at 11 a.m. weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.

Before You Leave, Check This Out