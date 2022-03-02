Valentine's Day is coming up fast and if you are looking for the right gift for a loved one, bestie, or even feel like treating yourself, you've come to the right place!
New Day stylist Darcy Camden did all the work, finding a stylish gift idea for everyone on your list.
STYLISH VALENTINE’S DAY GIFT IDEAS
1. The chicest way to wear LOVE. Love Lariat gold necklace, $95, saintmoran.com.
2. If baths are your love language. Full Body Float Kit, $168, 100senses.com.
3. For—literally—everybody. Scotch & Soda "Born to Love” unisex collection. Limited edition.
4. For your Galentine who thinks V-day is a joke. The Rolling Stones Cult Collection wallet, $80, Kohls.
5. For your techy Valentine. Multitasky cell phone holder, $25, multitasky.com.
6. For a cozy night in. Grey State Amour sweatshirt, $98, greystateapparel.com.
7. And finally, a DIY. There’s a big trend toward graffiti-like customization in high-end designer shoes. Sneakers decorated with love notes and scribbles cast cost upwards of $600 — and I thought that a much more affordable and meaningful way to get this look would be to decorate a pair of shoes (or have your kids do it!).
Darcy Camden is Founder and Chief Stylist of Styled Seattle: Your Personal Wardrobe Stylist.
Segment Producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.