Valentine's Day is coming up fast and if you are looking for the right gift for a loved one, bestie, or even feel like treating yourself, you've come to the right place!

New Day stylist Darcy Camden did all the work, finding a stylish gift idea for everyone on your list.

STYLISH VALENTINE’S DAY GIFT IDEAS

1. The chicest way to wear LOVE. Love Lariat gold necklace, $95, saintmoran.com.

2. If baths are your love language. Full Body Float Kit, $168, 100senses.com.

4. For your Galentine who thinks V-day is a joke. The Rolling Stones Cult Collection wallet, $80, Kohls.

6. For a cozy night in. Grey State Amour sweatshirt, $98, greystateapparel.com.

7. And finally, a DIY. There’s a big trend toward graffiti-like customization in high-end designer shoes. Sneakers decorated with love notes and scribbles cast cost upwards of $600 — and I thought that a much more affordable and meaningful way to get this look would be to decorate a pair of shoes (or have your kids do it!).

Darcy Camden is Founder and Chief Stylist of Styled Seattle: Your Personal Wardrobe Stylist.