SEATTLE — We've lucked out with an unseasonably warm and dry autumn so far but when the temperature starts to take a dip, stylist Darcy Camden has stylish coats and boots to keep you cozy!
Coats:
- Heated jacket (Ravean, XS-XXXL, ravean.com)
- Down alternative puffer (Merrell Featherless Glacial Ascent, XXS-XL, Merrell.com)
- Down long puffer (Women's Towner Long Puffer Jacket, S-3X, petite available, freecountry.com)
- Floral print moto jacket (Printed Floral Faux Leather Moto Jacket, lanebryant.com)
- Plaid trench coat (Belted Check Trench Coat, topshop.com)
Boots:
- Leopard bootie (Sam Edelman Hilty Ankle Bootie, samedelman.com)
- Rain boots (Hunter Original Tall Boot in Violet, DSW, Northgate Mall) - only available at select DSW stores
- Skinny jean boot (Vince Camuto Prasata Bootie, Nordstrom Rack)
- Waterproof boot (Blondo Villa Waterproof Boot, Nordstrom.com)
- Wedge bootie (Merrell Tremblant Wedge Mid, Merrell.com)
Watch New Day Northwest 11:00 weekdays on KING-TV Ch.5 or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with New Day via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.
© 2018 KING