How to style your shoes with your pants

Sometimes, a new pair of shoes is just what you need. Like a fine wine coupled with a delicious meal, the perfect shoe pairing is all about balance.

But pairing pants and shoes can be challenging. Thankfully New Day stylist Darcy Camden has a cheat sheet to help find the sweet spot!

Cheat Sheet

1. Chunky Loafers + Wide Leg: Great for comfort. A chunky loafer with some height will make your wide leg pants work.

2. Ankle Boot + Straight Leg: Can we still wear ankle boots with our new, in-style straight leg jeans? Totally! The jean will wear more over the shoe than skinny jeans, but a bootie close to the ankle will make it more comfortable.

3. Combat Boots + Leggings: This is a cool combination to make your leggings feel fresh and more elevated. The leggings wear right into the boot and with a longer top, this look will make you feel powerful!

4. Mules + Distressed Cropped Jeans: Mules are great because they're basically slippers. Mules with distressed jeans that show some ankle combine well.

5. Retro Runners + "Paperbag Pants": These pants are perfect with any kind of sneaker but especially a retro-style running shoe with bright colors.

Darcy Camden is Founder and Chief Stylist of Styled Seattle: Your Personal Wardrobe Stylist.