Return to the office in style with comfortable footwear

Stylist Darcy Camden joined us to talk stylish and comfortable footwear to enjoy after two years of dressing from the waist up.

With so many people returning to the office after two years of working from home, the idea of wearing actual footwear can be daunting!

Thankfully, stylist Darcy Camden joined New Day to talk to us about comfortable and stylish footwear, and tips on how to maximize comfort — perfect for a return to the office.

