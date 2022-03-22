Return to the office in style with comfortable footwear

With so many people returning to the office after two years of working from home, the idea of wearing actual footwear can be daunting!
Thankfully, stylist Darcy Camden joined New Day to talk to us about comfortable and stylish footwear, and tips on how to maximize comfort — perfect for a return to the office.
Features shoes
- Platform sandal: Zodiac Bailey Platform Sandal
- Slippers as shoes: Dearfoams Kendra nylon sport clog and Sydney water-resistant shearling scuff slipper
- Comfortable and cute: FRANKiE4 podiatrist-designed Olivia ll Oxford and FiFi ankle strap sandal
- Sustainable sneakers: Avre Infinity Glide sneakers
- A return to heels: M.Gemi Cinzia and Lustro
