Never say never when it comes to style for all ages

Style and fashion writer Lisa Cole joined the show to share her style tips for any age. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — Our sense of style evolves as we get older, but getting older doesn't translate to frumpy!

Style and fashion writer Lisa Cole joined the show to share how to evolve our style at any age.

LISA’S STYLE TIPS:

1. Never Say Never! Keep an open mind to new fashion or reimagined trends from years ago. Just because you wore flare jeans decades ago doesn’t mean you can't love them again. Every trend resurfaces again with a new twist. For example, this fall I am embracing the high-waist wide leg trouser again and loving it.

2. Shop Your Closet. What does that mean? For me, it means focusing on your favorite items and making fresh outfits with them. I love blazers — they’re my thing! — they elevate and change a look, and I can wear them in all seasons with everything from shorts to jeans to a dress. Over time, I’ve learned to add to my closet thoughtfully and reinvent my old favorites again and again. Don’t want such an oversized blazer next year? Belt it. Unsure about the cropped jacket? Wear a long men's shirt underneath it to add length.

3. Embrace Consignment. I have a closet that is about one third consignment. My favorite local shop is The Refined Closet, and I love it because I can find special pieces and brands I covet at great prices. I recently bought a pair of Chanel combat boots in the box (never worn!) for a great price. Not only is consignment shopping good for your wallet, its good for the environment and it is a great way to find pieces and labels that are high quality and that I wouldn’t normally want to pay full price for. This kind of shopping has added unique pieces to my wardrobe and they last season after season.

4. Be Kind. My stylist friend always says to me when I doubt myself, “Be kind to my friend Lisa.” I think it's important to embrace who you are at this moment in time and remember: change is inevitable and change can be empowering. It's easy to engage in the kind of negative self talk that brings us down, but don’t do that to yourself. I always try to look forward not backward, because celebrating the woman I am today is an important part of growing as a person. When I was turning 60 this past March I scheduled a fashion photoshoot with a talented local photographer, Cortney Bigelow of The Grey Edit Photo, to celebrate the woman I am in this moment. I think that it is an example to my children of the power of self love.

5. Experiment! I love new experiences. I was lucky enough to go to Paris in the autumn and in the spring for my birthday this year and, well, there is nothing like being in France to see what is new in fashion and give it a try! In October I saw the color green on everyone. But not head to toe color, just one piece, a coat, a hat, a scarf a shoe. In the spring, it was all about pink. I don’t think that you need to limit yourself in style or color at any age. Parisians wear chic neutrals, sure, but they aren’t afraid of a pop of color or print and neither should you!