SEATTLE — A new study shows nearly one million people in the United States are living with Multiple Sclerosis, more than twice the amount researchers originally thought. This new information puts a renewed light on finding a cure for the hundreds of thousands of Americans living with MS.

In an effort to reach those with MS, the National MS Society is holding a walk and 5k run to raise money that will go toward MS research. Laurie Johnson from the National MS Society and Bob Vincent, who has been living with MS for over 20 years, visited New Day Northwest to talk about the disease and their efforts to find a cure.

"It's very difficult to measure [the number of people affected]," said Johnson, "We don't have a unified healthcare system in this country, and so people get treated in all kinds of different ways. The VA, and the Medicaid system, and the different healthcare institutions ... they don't share data with one another and they don't speak to each other, so it's very hard to measure."

Johnson also noted that diagnosing patients with Multiple Sclerosis can be difficult.

"When you look at the vast difference between the study that was done 40 years ago and this one, I think it's clear that we're getting better at diagnosing the disease, and more people know it's worth talking to your healthcare provider because we have many treatments available now."

See also: Find your local Walk MS - Together We Are Stronger

Vincent, who was diagnosed with MS in 1994, said he first realized something was wrong when his vision temporarily disappeared.

"I was at my computer, working, when everything kind of clouded over," he recalled.

Vincent said his father had lived with MS, something he had not known prior to being diagnosed himself.

"I learned through what he had been through, and learning to find a good neurologist, and have things diagnosed. Now, things are tested through MRIs and other ways of scanning, and they are really able to identify what may be going on in your head."

Vincent said that in terms of managing his MS, the best way for him has been to simply keep moving forward.

"I really enjoy being outside and try to keep active," he said.

See also: Find your local Walk MS - Together We Are Stronger

Johnson said that now that research has shown there are twice as many people affected by the disease, the National MS Society needs to work twice as hard.

"Twice as many people are going to depend on the National MS Society for services. We do need twice as many dollars for research, and we feel like we'll be better able to serve people now if they feel like they have a place to go, and we can allocate resources in a different way," she said.

As for the services available to those suffering from MS, Johnson said there are several.

"I am very proud of our MS Navigator service," she said. "That's a 1-800 number that can be called from anywhere in the country...and there are trained professionals that can help you manage whatever challenge you're dealing with at whatever stage in your disease."

Vincent said a good strategy for catching MS earlier on is having open communication with doctors.

"MS is very uncertain," he said. "It might be a movement, where all of a sudden you might be tripping, you might not see something. You don't know which way it may go, but go see your primary care provider and they may refer you to a neurologist, and there's a fantastic network of those right here in the Northwest."

See also: Find your local Walk MS - Together We Are Stronger

Johnson said that Walk MS is the biggest rallying point for people who live with MS in our community.

"I would encourage anyone who's facing this disease to come and see how many people care," she said. "You're not alone. There's so many people who want to help and want to participate to end this disease forever."

The proceeds from the walk go toward research and services for those struggling with MS, said Johnson.

"We know that research can take a long time," said Johnson. "And we're making tremendous progress, but we really don't have any idea how long it will take us to find a cure, and so we have to be there for people right now while we're looking."

Join your local Walk MS & 5K Run

Sat, Apr. 6th - Bellingham, Snohomish, Kennewick

Sun, Apr 7th - Seattle

Sat Apr 13th - University Place

Register to participate. Walk MS registration is free, the 5k Run registration is $35.

Sponsored by the National MS Society. Watch New Day Northwest 11:00 weekdays on KING-TV Ch.5 or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with New Day via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.