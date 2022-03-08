Study aims to help dogs live longer, healthier

The Dog Aging Project is focused on understanding what influences healthy aging in dogs and how they might be able to slow it. 🧪🐕 #newdaynw

Many of us think of our furry friends as members of our family. It's one of the driving forces behind a massive research project on aging in dogs.

Researchers hope the data they are collecting now could one day help dogs live longer and healthier lives.

The study has two primary goals: figure out the most important genetic and environmental factors that influence healthy aging in dogs, and carry out a clinical trial to test whether rapamycin, a drug often used for immunosuppression-related purposes, can slow the biological aging process and increase healthy lifespan in dogs.

Dr. Matt Kaeberlein is a professor of pathology at the University of Washington and one of the project leaders for the Dog Aging Project. He joined New Day NW to talk more about the study.