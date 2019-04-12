This isn't your traditional percussion showcase.

STOMP is an international production, created by Luke Cresswell and Steve McNicholas, featuring a cast of talented percussionists who work with every object - except a drum - to put on an extraordinary performance.

Four stompers (Ivan Salazar, Alexis Juliano, Jonathon Elkins, Cade Slattery) scoured our studio to find objects to use, from a kiddie pool to a plastic bag, before chatting about the show's run at The Moore.

Event Info

STOMP Dec 3-8, The Moore Theater, 1932 2nd Ave, Seattle.

