Would you wear these $1000 Stilletto Crocs?! - Hot Topics

Our first live hot topics in 15 months is here! Evening's Angela Poe Russell, and New Day team members Suzie Wiley, Joseph Suttner, and Derek Price sat down on the couch in our studio to chat about the latest hot topics.
- The BTS Meal at McDonald's comes with 10 piece chicken McNuggets, Cajun & Sweet Chili Sauce and Medium Fries and a Coke. How is it?!
- Balenciaga debuts Crocs Stilettos at their Spring Show. Are they an affront to humanity or the best shoes $1000 can buy? You decide!
- High School Superlatives. Our team has familiarity with these! Joseph was Best Dressed, Suzie was Most Spirited, and Angela was Most Talented
- Germicidal light bulbs. Where have these been all this time?!
