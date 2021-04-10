Engage! Student from University Place takes career to new frontiers in CBS Star Trek internship

Mikayla Gingrey joined us to talk about how her love of Star Trek led to an internship with CBS Studios in Los Angeles. #newdaynw

From the time she was a kid, Mikayla Gingrey’s mom would tell her to stop watching TV and to go outside and play.

Gringey said she would tell her mom, “Mom, you can learn things from TV!”

Her case in point was "Star Trek" and the ethical, racial, and moral dilemmas it presents to its audience, she said.

“Star Trek truly just makes you think!," Gringrey said. "It pushes you to be curious about what’s next, how is society formed, how are we walking among society itself. And that's personally something that I want to do as a writer.”

Gingrey, who recently graduated from Loyola Marymount University, took action earlier in September when she started a unique internship under the Star Trek Command Training Program at CBS Television Studios in Los Angeles.

She was selected from a nationwide pool of candidates by the Television Academy Foundation in partnership with CBS Television Studios as one of two interns for this 13-week paid college program that champions the core values of inclusion, access, and opportunity.

The program is designed to inspire and educate the next generation of television leaders and offer a 360-degree educational immersion in the production process of the Star Trek Universe.

When she was younger, Gingrey was temporarily paralyzed from the waist down and she said the two places that provided a creative outlet for her were the TV screen and pages of books.

“In television shows, I had the opportunity to experience new worlds and in books, I went with characters on the wildest of adventures without the use of my legs," she said. "Both introduced me to the world of storytelling by inviting me to travel to different times, galaxies and connect with people of various backgrounds and life experiences.”

Gringey joined New Day NW to talk about the program, her ambitions for a career in television production, and of course, how awesome "Star Trek" is!