Should the Mariners start games earlier or time their innings? - Hot Topics

It's time for some Hot Topics! KING 5 traffic anchor Shante Sumpter, and Evening's Kim Holcomb and Jim Dever join Amity to dive into what's trending this week!
This Week's Hot Topics:
- Rollin' with style! Young women in South Korea are wearing hair curlers in public. They say they're not only functional but also a sign of shifting ideas about beauty.
- Staples Center, the iconic Los Angeles arena, is changing its name to Crypto.com Arena. Feelings about it both on the internet and with our panel are very volatile. The arena has been home to the Lakers and Clippers since 1999.
- The Mariners are starting their weeknight games a half-hour earlier. They will now start at 6:40 p.m. instead of 7:10 p.m. Will this keep fans from leaving early or should the team take it a step further to speed games up?
