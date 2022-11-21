From Squishmallows to Magic Mixies — here are the hottest toys for the holidays

The Toy Guy Chris Byrne shares his top 9 picks, including the hard to find Pixobitz Studio and more. Get them early! #newdaynw

SEATTLE — We know it's not even Thanksgiving yet, but the holiday toy shopping season has already begun! Finding the latest and greatest is not for the faint of heart.

But we've got The Toy Guy to the rescue!

Chris Byrne joined the show to share some of the toys at the top of the lists this year.

Featured toys

LEGO City Smashing Chimpanzee Stunt Loop (The LEGO Group) Ages 7+ MSRP $69.99

CoComelon Boo Boo JJ and CoComelon My Friend Cody (Jazwares) Ages 2+ MSRP $21.99 - $34.99

Pixobitz Studio (Spin Master) Ages 6+ MSRP $29.99

That Girl Lay Lay Singing Doll (Just Play) Ages 3+ MSRP $20.99

PLAYMOBIL Wiltopia Animal Care Station (PLAYMOBIL) Ages 4-10 MSRP $109.99

Wordle The Party Game (Hasbro, Inc. and New York Times Games) Ages 14+ MSRP $19.99

Magic Mixies Magical Crystal Ball (Moose Toys) Ages 5+ MSRP $84.99

ZipLinx Hi-Fly Set (Blip Toys) Ages 6+ MSRP $19.99

Squishmallows Ages 4+ MSRP $9.99

