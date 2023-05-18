These new bags and accessories will add a punch to that spring or summer outfit

SEATTLE — Looking to upgrade your accessory game this spring? Lifestyle blogger Dawn Parsons says the right accessory brings your outfit from blah to wow. She shared some ideas to make your ensemble pop.
Bags
Parsons recommended handbags from Clare V. and Solia and Sun, which both feature beautifully textured designs with removable straps to customize the mood.
Shop the look:
- Clare V. midi sac in tan rattan
- Clare V. grande fanny in cream with black checkers
- Clare V. camel suede tote with black and white stripes
- Clare V. thick chain crossbody strap in Italian brass
- Clare V. adjustable crossbody strap in black cream with cotton webbing
- Clare V. shortie strap in black resin
- Solia and Sun The Soleil cream rattan woven clutch with large gold chain
- Solia and Sun The Isabella pink rattan woven handbag
Jewelry
Parsons said pierced ears are a fun way to get fashionable in the summertime as you pull your hair back and show off a little sparkle.
Rion Jewelry in Kirkland also sells infinity jewelry, where the shop custom-fits a solid gold chain directly on the wearer. The jewelry can be accentuated with charms and/or connectors.
Shop the look:
Hats
Hats are always a must in the summer. Pro tip – bucket hats are still big right now, according to Parsons.
Shop the look:
Scarves
Parsons said adding a thin scarf to your neck or bag is on trend this season.
Shop the look:
Phone case
Parsons recommended a fashionable phone case, which is hands-free. You can also switch out the strap to dress it up or down.
Shop the look:
