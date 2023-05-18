These new bags and accessories will add a punch to that spring or summer outfit

Lifestyle blogger Dawn Parsons says adding a thin scarf to your neck or bag is on trend this season.

SEATTLE — Looking to upgrade your accessory game this spring? Lifestyle blogger Dawn Parsons says the right accessory brings your outfit from blah to wow. She shared some ideas to make your ensemble pop.

Bags

Parsons recommended handbags from Clare V. and Solia and Sun, which both feature beautifully textured designs with removable straps to customize the mood.

Jewelry

Parsons said pierced ears are a fun way to get fashionable in the summertime as you pull your hair back and show off a little sparkle.

Rion Jewelry in Kirkland also sells infinity jewelry, where the shop custom-fits a solid gold chain directly on the wearer. The jewelry can be accentuated with charms and/or connectors.

Hats

Hats are always a must in the summer. Pro tip – bucket hats are still big right now, according to Parsons.

Scarves

Parsons said adding a thin scarf to your neck or bag is on trend this season.

Phone case

Parsons recommended a fashionable phone case, which is hands-free. You can also switch out the strap to dress it up or down.

