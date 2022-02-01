Learn how to make spring rolls!

The crispy and delicious handheld food represents wealth and prosperity. #newdaynw

Foods play a very prominent role in Lunar New Year. For some, it's all about noodles!

Spring rolls are also a popular food eaten during the holiday. Hsiao-Ching Chou, author of cookbooks "Chinese Soul Food" and "Vegetarian Chinese Soul Food," joined New Day NW to share how to make them!

Vegetarian Spring Rolls

Makes about 1 dozen

From "Vegetarian Chinese Soul Food" by Hsiao-Ching Chou

During Lunar New Year, people serve spring rolls to represent wealth and prosperity.

INGREDIENTS

1 small bundle bean thread noodles, soaked in warm water for 10 minutes to reconstitute

2 tablespoons vegetable oil, plus more for frying

2 ½ cups thinly sliced Chinese cabbage

1 medium carrot, cut into thin, 2-inch long strips (about ¾ cup)

6 medium fresh or dried shiitake mushrooms (if using dried, soak in warm water to reconstitute), thinly sliced

2 stalks green onions, finely chopped

¼ cup water

3 tablespoons soy sauce

Kosher salt

½ teaspoon sesame oil

1 cup bean sprouts

½ cup chopped fresh cilantro (optional)

1 package 8-inch spring roll wrappers, such as Wei-Chuan or TYJ brands

1 egg, beaten

Condiments such as sweet-and-sour sauce, soy sauce, or sweet chili sauce, for serving

DIRECTIONS

Drain the bean thread. Cut the bean thread bundle into 3 to 4 segments so the noodles aren’t whole but also aren’t too short. In a wok or large skillet, heat the vegetable oil over medium-high heat. Add the cabbage, carrots, mushrooms, onions, and bean sprouts, and stir-fry the vegetables for 1 minute, or until the cabbage has cooked through. Add the bean thread, water, and soy sauce, stir to combine, and cook for 2 to 3 minutes, or until the bean thread has absorbed the sauce. Add salt to taste. Drizzle with sesame oil and add the cilantro, if using. Give everything a good toss to combine. Transfer the filling to a large bowl and set aside to cool for a few minutes. Position a sheet of spring roll wrapper with a corner toward you so that it’s like a diamond. Place about ¼ cup filling about 2 inches above the bottom corner of the wrapper. Fold the bottom corner up over the filling and roll about halfway up. Fold the right-side “flap” over the filling, then the left side. Brush the top flap with egg and then finish rolling to seal. Repeat with the remaining wrappers and filling. In a deep pan, add about 1 ½ inches of vegetable oil, and heat over medium-high Heat to 375 degrees F on an instant-read thermometer. Adjust temperature as needed to maintain an even heat. In two batches, fry the rolls for 2 minutes per side, or until the skin is evenly brown. If the skin browns too quickly, then the oil is too hot. Adjust the stove as needed. Serve immediately with a selection of condiments.