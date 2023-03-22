x
These spring entertaining ideas will wow your guests

425 Magazine’s Monica Hart uses terracotta and rattan to lighten things up. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — We often wonder what we have to do to get an invite to one of Monica Hart's fabulous parties!

The 425 Magazine lifestyle contributor has a knack for entertaining and she joined the show to share spring entertaining ideas.

How to add simple springy notes to your home and entertaining style

Lighten up

  • Switch to light and natural colored table coverings and linens which create a serene base or canvas for your spring entertaining. Anything you add, will POP!

Play with texture

  • Add rattan and other woven elements to your spring design vignettes.
  • A Rattan floral container is spilling over with spring blooms. You can use baskets for this as well.
  • Woven placemats add a light and airy feel. Light colored dishes and serving bowls.
  • Rattan trays are perfect for creating a welcoming beverage tray of seasonal sips dotted with fresh mint, lemons, and a casual tumble of blooms. (Lemons are like little globes of sunshine!)

Keep it Natural

  • Wood pieces add a casual but lovely feel to a table. (I’ve created a raised serving plank, with a long rectangular wood serving board, elevated on two matching white bowls.)
  • Great for showing off a delicious spring salad — food art! Peas, tri colored broccoli, gem lettuce, radicchio, AND edible blooms!
  • The plank is the perfect perch for candles too.

Terracotta

  • Fill terracotta pots with fresh grapefruit, stems of hyacinth, and sprigs of olive branches. Tuck a few sprigs into tall glass candle holders.

Segment Producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest at 11 a.m. weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.

