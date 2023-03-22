These spring entertaining ideas will wow your guests

425 Magazine’s Monica Hart uses terracotta and rattan to lighten things up. #newdaynw

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SEATTLE — We often wonder what we have to do to get an invite to one of Monica Hart's fabulous parties!

The 425 Magazine lifestyle contributor has a knack for entertaining and she joined the show to share spring entertaining ideas.

How to add simple springy notes to your home and entertaining style

Lighten up

Switch to light and natural colored table coverings and linens which create a serene base or canvas for your spring entertaining. Anything you add, will POP!

Play with texture

Add rattan and other woven elements to your spring design vignettes.

A Rattan floral container is spilling over with spring blooms. You can use baskets for this as well.

Woven placemats add a light and airy feel. Light colored dishes and serving bowls.

Rattan trays are perfect for creating a welcoming beverage tray of seasonal sips dotted with fresh mint, lemons, and a casual tumble of blooms. (Lemons are like little globes of sunshine!)

Keep it Natural

Wood pieces add a casual but lovely feel to a table. (I’ve created a raised serving plank, with a long rectangular wood serving board, elevated on two matching white bowls.)

Great for showing off a delicious spring salad — food art! Peas, tri colored broccoli, gem lettuce, radicchio, AND edible blooms!

The plank is the perfect perch for candles too.

Terracotta

Fill terracotta pots with fresh grapefruit, stems of hyacinth, and sprigs of olive branches. Tuck a few sprigs into tall glass candle holders.