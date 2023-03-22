Spring denim trends

SEATTLE — After bathing suits, shopping for jeans is the worst!
But we gotta have our jeans — so fashion blogger Dawn Parsons joined us to share a few of her favorite trends for denim this season!
Slim straight: A slim straight-leg jean is the easiest way to transition from a skinny jean. It’s only slightly wider at the leg opening, and is equally as versatile. Pretty much any style of shoe works, but here are my suggestions: sneakers, heels, ankle high shaft boots, mules, or loafers
Wide leg: A high-waisted, wider-length jean is super chic, and it’s ideal for both day and night. In the spring and summer, I love a cropped wide leg. Shoes that work well: heels, pointed toe ankle high shaft boots, sneakers, and loafers. Avoid chunky loafers or sneakers
Flare and mini flare: A slim jean with a slight flare is a good option for a wider flare, and it’s equally as flattering. Whether you prefer a longer length or a cropped style, this is another skinny-jean alternative. I love wearing mine with strappy sandals. Shoe options: clogs, heeled sandals, and depending on length, you can do a sneaker or boot.
White/ecru jeans: Yes we wear white jeans all year!
Cargos/carpenter: A couple of fun trendy styles I am loving.
Denim skirts: They’re back! I love this fun return. Find a skirt that works for you, there are so many lengths from knee to ankle, slit in the front, slit in the back, no slit — have fun with this one!
