Delicious spring asparagus 3 ways

Chef John Sundstrom from Lark on Capitol Hill shared his tips for choosing the best asparagus plus new takes on how to serve it. #newdaynw

Example video title will go here for this video

The markets are brimming with spring vegetables, but often we get there and are stumped on what to choose and how to cook them.

John Sundstrom, chef and owner of Lark on Capitol Hill, has been known to inspire even the vegetable skeptics. He joined the show to show us how to cook asparagus three different ways!

HAZELNUT ROMESCO

INGREDIENTS:

2 cups hazelnuts, toasted

3 garlic cloves

3 egg yolks

2 cups piquillo peppers

2 tbsp smoked paprika

¾ cup pomace oil

¾ cup arbequina

2T sherry vinegar

Salt and pepper to taste

DIRECTIONS:

Blend hazelnuts, garlic, and piquillos until smooth and pass through a fine sieve. In a bowl whisk together egg yolks, sherry, and salt. Add hazelnut mixture. Emulsify in oils. Check seasoning.

Asparagus Soup

8 bunch asparagus, woody end removed, cut into 2-3 sections

2 large onions, large dice

Salt to taste

Water for blanching

Blanch asparagus until tender, shock immediately in ice water. Save some liquid for blending. Sweat onions until translucent and then cool. Blend cold asparagus and onions with enough liquid so that it will blend but remain thick. Make sure all ingredients are cool before blending so the soup will stay green. Pass blended soup through chinois or cheesecloth. Serve cold.

Yakima Asparagus with Lemon Brown Butter

(Serves 4)

INGREDIENTS:

1 bunch asparagus

2 tbls unsalted butter

½ teaspoon lemon juice

Kosher salt

Black pepper, freshly ground

DIRECTIONS:

Trim off the woody ends of the asparagus, 2-4 inches depending on the size of the asparagus. Peel the asparagus from about 2 inches below the tip to the end. Prepare an ice bath. In a pot of boiling salted water, blanch the asparagus until just cooked and tender, about 2-4 minutes depending on how thick the asparagus is. Shock the asparagus in the ice bath to stop it from cooking any further. Remove the asparagus from the ice bath and place it on a plate to let it dry, or pat it dry with a paper towel. Add the butter to a medium sauté pan and cook over medium heat until it is golden brown and has a nutty aroma. It will be quite foamy as it browns. Add the asparagus to the browned butter and mix just to warm through, about 1 minute. Add the lemon juice and season with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Mix to incorporate. Place the asparagus on a serving platter and drizzle the extra brown butter from the pan over the asparagus. Serve warm.

Recipe credit: "Lark: Cooking Wild In The Northwest"