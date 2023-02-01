Sports broadcaster Jen Mueller stirs up new cooking show

"I Cook, You Measure" is part instruction, part entertainment, and all about connecting over food and wine. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — Root Sports broadcaster Jen Mueller is combining her love of sports, cooking, and chatting with a new online cooking show.

Her first season of guest measurers includes current Seahawks Abe Lucas and Tariq Woolen, and Seahawks legend Neiko Thorpe.

Mueller recruited Amity's help to make Easy Chicken Cordon Bleu, a recipe from the cookbook "Skinnytaste One and Done.""I Cook, You Measure" debuts Feb. 3 on talksportytome.com.