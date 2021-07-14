Belfair florist talks appearance on HBO Max show 'Full Bloom' (SPOILERS)

In the show, talented florists compete for a chance at $100,000. #newdaynw

This story contains spoilers about HBO Max's "Full Bloom"

Most people enjoy a beautiful bouquet of flowers, but some take their displays to the next level, like the florists in the HBO Max show "Full Bloom," for example.

10 florists compete in challenges for a grand prize of $100,000. One of the florists who competed in the second season of the show was Jim Cook from Belfair in Mason County.

Cook owns White Barn Home & Garden with his father. He joins New Day NW to talk about his time on the show.