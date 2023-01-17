Splurge or steal? These looks can be yours no matter your budget

Stylist Darcy Camden says you don’t have to spend a lot to look put together and stylish. But when you want to splurge, she’s got the items to look for. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — Whether you have the budget for high end fashions or like to look for ways to save, stylist Darcy Camden has the outfit for you.

She put together three looks that can be created whether you want to splurge or save!

LOOK #1

Splurge: Black purse (FURLA, $478), floral blouse (Vince, $345), black cardigan (Vince, $495), green jeans (L’Agence, $265), black loafers, (Gucci, $850). TOTAL: $2,433

Steal: Black purse (Calvin Klein, $44.97), floral blouse (Nordstrom Rack, $26.97), black cardigan (Target, $28), green jeans (Kut From The Cloth, $34.97), black loafers (larosastyle.com, $110). TOTAL: $244.91

LOOK #2

Splurge: Red quilted purse (Kurt Geiger, $345), pocket square (Nordstrom, $56), white turtleneck (Veronica Beard, $320), black blazer (Theory, $595), jeans (L’Agence, $245), sneakers (P448, $298). TOTAL: $1859

Steal: Red quilted purse (Nine West, $39.99), scarf (H&M, $9.99), white turtleneck (Uniqlo, $19.90), black blazer (MNG, $47.97), jeans (Democracy, $44.97), sneakers (Nordstrom Rack, $54.97). TOTAL: $217.79

LOOK #3

Splurge: Camel coat (Fleurette, $1,395), blue sweater, (Vince, $445), leather jeans (Frame, $1,090), loafers, (Rag and Bone, $315), green purse ($55.97). TOTAL: $3,300.97

Steal: Camel coat (Zara, $199), blue sweater (Alex Mill, $89.99), vegan leather jeans (Lucy Paris, $44.96), loafers (Vince Camuto, $99.99), green purse ($24.97). TOTAL: $458.91

Darcy Camden is Founder and Chief Stylist of Styled Seattle: Your Personal Wardrobe Stylist.