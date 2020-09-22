x
Splurge or Steal? Which outfit will save you money?

Darcy Camden of Styled Seattle shows two looks, each with a splurge that costs hundreds more than the save. #NewDayNW

SEATTLE — Styled Seattle's Darcy Camden is showing two looks that are great for fall and our work from home life.  Each look features SPLURGE and a STEAL.

Credit: Darcy Camden
Splurge or Steal Look #1

LOOK #1

SPLURGE:

Blazer: Veronica Beard, $695

T-shirt: ATM, $85

Slouchy jeans: Rag & Bone, $225

Loafers: Sam Edelman, $140

Purse: Rebecca Minkoff, $198

Earrings: Argento Vivo, $158

TOTAL: $1,501

STEAL:

Blazer: TOPSHOP, $64.97

T-shirt: H&M, $7.99

Slouchy Jeans: TOPSHOP, $29.98

Loafers: Vince Camuto, $44.97

Purse: Calvin Klein, $59.97

Earrings: Earrings, Nordstrom Rack $9.97

TOTAL: $217.85

Credit: Darcy Camden
Splurge or Steal Look #2

LOOK #2

SPLURGE:

Jacket: ALLSAINTS, $498

Sweater: Vince, $398

Jeans: Hudson, $215

Sunglasses: Kate Spade, $140

Purse: Rebecca Minkoff, $198

Earrings, Madewell, $38

Boots: Marc Fisher, $224

TOTAL: $1,711

STEAL:

Jacket: Vince, Nordstrom Rack $199.97 (down from $695)

Sweater: Max Studio, $19.97

Jeans: Old Navy, $26.97

Sunglasses: Reaction Kenneth Cole, $24.97

Purse: Melrose and Market: $39.97

Earrings: Melrose and Market: $9.97

Boots: 1.State, $39.97

TOTAL: $361.79

Question: What’s your best tip for people shopping for deals right now?

Answer: Your goal should be to find something you really like, that you will wear or use often. Not just something cheap. I always look at the original price of something and ask myself “is this worth the original price to me?” If the answer is Yes, then I get excited about a discount. If the answer is "No way," then I put it back. Don’t ever buy something only because it’s cheap, you need another reason! Also, be sure to ask about the return policy on clearance items. Often things that are marked down multiple times or end in ‘.97” are Final Sale and cannot be returned.

 Segment Producer Suzie Wiley. 