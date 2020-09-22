Splurge or Steal? Which outfit will save you money?

Answer: Your goal should be to find something you really like, that you will wear or use often. Not just something cheap. I always look at the original price of something and ask myself “is this worth the original price to me?” If the answer is Yes, then I get excited about a discount. If the answer is "No way," then I put it back. Don’t ever buy something only because it’s cheap, you need another reason! Also, be sure to ask about the return policy on clearance items. Often things that are marked down multiple times or end in ‘.97” are Final Sale and cannot be returned.