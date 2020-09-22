Splurge or Steal? Which outfit will save you money?

SEATTLE — Styled Seattle's Darcy Camden is showing two looks that are great for fall and our work from home life. Each look features SPLURGE and a STEAL.
LOOK #1
SPLURGE:
Blazer: Veronica Beard, $695
T-shirt: ATM, $85
Slouchy jeans: Rag & Bone, $225
Loafers: Sam Edelman, $140
Purse: Rebecca Minkoff, $198
Earrings: Argento Vivo, $158
TOTAL: $1,501
STEAL:
Blazer: TOPSHOP, $64.97
T-shirt: H&M, $7.99
Slouchy Jeans: TOPSHOP, $29.98
Loafers: Vince Camuto, $44.97
Purse: Calvin Klein, $59.97
Earrings: Earrings, Nordstrom Rack $9.97
TOTAL: $217.85
LOOK #2
SPLURGE:
Jacket: ALLSAINTS, $498
Sweater: Vince, $398
Jeans: Hudson, $215
Sunglasses: Kate Spade, $140
Purse: Rebecca Minkoff, $198
Earrings, Madewell, $38
Boots: Marc Fisher, $224
TOTAL: $1,711
STEAL:
Jacket: Vince, Nordstrom Rack $199.97 (down from $695)
Sweater: Max Studio, $19.97
Jeans: Old Navy, $26.97
Sunglasses: Reaction Kenneth Cole, $24.97
Purse: Melrose and Market: $39.97
Earrings: Melrose and Market: $9.97
Boots: 1.State, $39.97
TOTAL: $361.79
Question: What’s your best tip for people shopping for deals right now?
Answer: Your goal should be to find something you really like, that you will wear or use often. Not just something cheap. I always look at the original price of something and ask myself “is this worth the original price to me?” If the answer is Yes, then I get excited about a discount. If the answer is "No way," then I put it back. Don’t ever buy something only because it’s cheap, you need another reason! Also, be sure to ask about the return policy on clearance items. Often things that are marked down multiple times or end in ‘.97” are Final Sale and cannot be returned.
