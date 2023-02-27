This spicy shrimp dish will wow your guests

Chef John Howie pairs his Ancho Chili Shrimp with a cocktail from his new venture, Whiskey by John Howie. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — Chef John Howie has a restaurant in Bellevue called Whiskey that was just named one of America's top whiskey bars!

We invited him back to the show to cook and sip with us!

Ancho Chile Brown Sugar Shrimp with Grilled Corn

From Whiskey by John Howie

INGREDIENTS - YIELD: SERVES 2, YIELD: SERVES 4

Shrimp – white, 21-25 ct. peeled, skewered head to tail 6 each,12 each

Butter - melted 1 tsp., 2 tsp.

Ancho Brown Sugar Rub – recipe follows 1 ½ tsp., 1 Tbsp.

Corn – husked, grilled, cut from the cob ½ cup, 1 cup

Butter - unsalted 2 tsp., 1 Tbsp. + 1 tsp.

Chipotle Cream Sauce 2 Tbsp., 4 Tbsp.

Salt - kosher ½ tsp., 1 tsp.

Cotija Cheese - crumbled 1 tsp., 2 tsp.

Mexican Crema 2 tsp., 1 Tbsp. + 1 tsp.

Micro Cilantro 2 tsp., 1 Tbsp. + 1 tsp.

Lime Squeeze – fresh cut 1 each, 2 each

INGREDIENTS: CHIPOTLE CREAM SAUCE. YIELD: 4 TBSP.

Chipotle in Adobo - pureed 1 Tbsp.

Sour Cream 2 Tbsp.

Mayo – Best Foods 1 Tbsp.

CHIPOTLE CREAM SAUCE PROCEDURE:

1. Combine all ingredients. Transfer to container, label, and store refrigerated until needed.

INGREDIENTS: ANCHO BROWN SUGAR RUB. YIELD: 4 TBSP.

Ancho Chili Pepper – ground 1 Tbsp.

Paprika – ground 1 ½ tsp.

Salt – kosher 2 tsp.

Cumin – ground 1 ½ tsp.

Garlic – granulated 3/8 tsp.

Onion – granulated 3/8 tsp.

Brown Sugar 1 ½ tsp.

ANCHO BROWN SUGAR RUB PROCEDURE:

1. In a mixing bowl, mix ingredients thoroughly and store covered in a cool dry place until needed.

COOKING PROCEDURE:

Brush the shrimp skewers with the melted butter then season the shrimp with the spice rub evenly on both sides. Place on the grill and grill on both sides until some char is evident. Meanwhile place butter in hot pan. Melt butter and add corn. Cook corn for 1-2 minutes to absorb butter. Add chipotle sauce, salt and stir into corn. Pull off of heat as soon as sauce is combined with corn. If left on heat sauce will break. Spoon corn onto the plate. Top with shrimp. Drizzle the crema over shrimp. Garnish the top with Cojita and micro cilantro. Place the lime squeeze on side of corn. Serve.

Wildwood Spirits Co. SolGud Bourbon Sour

From Whiskey by John Howie

INGREDIENTS - YIELD: 1 EACH, YIELD: 2 EACH

Dark Door Bourbon from Wildwood Spirits Co. 1 1/2 fl. oz, 3 fl. oz’s

SolGud Liqueur from Wildwood Spirits Co. 1/2 fl. oz, 1 fl. oz

Lemon Juice – Fresh 3/8 fl. oz, 3/4 fl. oz

Lime Juice – Fresh 3/8 fl. oz, 3/4 fl. oz

Simple Syrup 3/4 fl. oz, 1 1/2 fl. oz’s

Cherry Bitters 3 dashes, 6 dashes

Cherry 1 each, 2 each

Orange - swath 1 each, 2 each

DRINK PROCEDURES

Fill a large bucket glass with ice. Place the ice into a shaker. Add all ingredients. Stir thoroughly. Pour everything back into the bucket, garnish with an orange swath and a cherry.