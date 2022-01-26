x
We dared Terry to eat a spicy sandwich - Terry Tries

Can our friend Terry handle the Diablo Dare from Arby's? 🥵 #newdaynw
Credit: Terry Hollimon / KING 5
Terry tries the Diablo Dare at Arby's.

There is a new fast food sandwich that claims to be spicy. It even comes with a free milkshake to extinguish your taste buds.

So just how spicy is the Diablo Dare? We sent our friend Terry Hollimon to Arby's to try it out.

Help decide what Terry tries next! Text your ideas to 206-448-4545.

Terry Hollimon is a former running back for the UW Huskies and Co-host of the Barbershop Show - follow him on Twitter!

