Spicy bacon-wrapped stuffed jalapenos are the perfect appetizer to bring to your Super Bowl party

New Day executive producer Joseph Suttner uses a dairy free alternative for these delicious snacks. #newdaynw

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SEATTLE — The biggest snack event in the world takes place this Sunday, with a side of football, if that kind of thing interests you!

Executive producer Joseph Suttner is definitely all about the food during a Super Bowl party — and the half time show!

He joined the show to share a spicy recipe he loves to make.

Joseph’s Super Bowl Spicy Bacon-Wrapped Jalapenos with Dairy Free Cream Cheese

INGREDIENTS:

12 whole jalapenos

12 slices bacon – thin rather than thick sliced is best

12 oz Kite Hill dairy free cream cheese OR regular cream cheese

1 oz fresh chives, finely chopped (optional)

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. On a cutting board, slice the heads off the jalapenos and discard. Slice the jalapenos in half lengthwise, remove the seeds and ribs and discard. Leave a little rib if you like them hot. Rinse the jalapenos in a strainer and set aside. In a separate bowl, combine the cream cheese and chives until well mixed. Spoon or pipe the mix into the halved jalapenos. Grab your 12 slices of bacon, and cut them in half. Wrap each jalapeno with half a piece of bacon. Obtain a baking sheet and square grate if you have one. Disperse all of the jalapenos onto the grate and bake in the oven for 35 minutes, or until the bacon is thoroughly cooked. *If you don't have a grate, line the baking sheet with foil and parchment on top of the foil. Bake directly on that. Remove from the oven. Remove the jalapenos with tongs to a serving platter or plates. Enjoy!