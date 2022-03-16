Celebrating Holi with Spice Waala's samosa recipe

SEATTLE — Right now, Hindus all over the world are celebrating Holi, the festival of colors. A time of festivities, fun, and food marking the end of winter.
One such food is the samosa. Aakanksha Sinha from local Indian restaurant Spice Waala joined the show to demonstrate how to make a tasty recipe for samosas to celebrate!
Spice Waala’s Aloo (potato) Samosa
Makes 8-10 samosas
FILLING INGREDIENTS:
- 2 Golden or Russet Potatoes
- 1 teaspoon Roasted Cumin seeds
- 2 teaspoon Garam Masala Powder
- 1 teaspoon Turmeric Powder
- 1 teaspoon Red Chili Powder
- 1 teaspoon Pink Salt
- 1 teaspoon Salt
- Frozen peas
WRAPPER INGREDIENTS:
- 1 cup All-Purpose Flour
- Pinch of Salt
- Warm Water
OTHER INGREDIENTS:
- Spice Waala Cilantro and Tamarind Chutney
DIRECTIONS:
- In a pan, boil potatoes in water till tender to the fork (20-25 minutes)
- Peel potatoes and mash, and add all ingredients – let it cool
- Mix dough ingredients and knead to a smooth dough – let it rest for 30 minutes
- Form into small balls, roll out into circles, and cut to form two semi-circles
- Add water to edges, put filling in center, and fold into triangle shape
- Heat oil in saucepan and gently place samosa in pan
- Let samosa fry till golden brown and then rest on paper towels
- Enjoy by dipping in Spice Waala chutneys
ABOUT DR. AAKANKSHA SINHA
Dr. Aakanksha Sinha, Co-Founder & Chief Impact Officer at Spice Waala, has spent her life researching food justice and how to bring about social change. As a Ph.D. in Social Work, a former Professor at Seattle University, and currently the Senior Research Director at Casey Family Programs; you can find her molding future generations in these innovative practices. She found ways to integrate the values into the business model of Spice Waala to have the biggest impact on our employees & the community. Aakanksha takes pride in being from Delhi, and loves introducing you to her city’s street food. So along with caring for the community and employees, she also makes sure that you all get to eat her special favorites.
