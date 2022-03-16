Celebrating Holi with Spice Waala's samosa recipe

Spice Waala’s Aloo (potato) Samosa

Dr. Aakanksha Sinha, Co-Founder & Chief Impact Officer at Spice Waala, has spent her life researching food justice and how to bring about social change. As a Ph.D. in Social Work, a former Professor at Seattle University, and currently the Senior Research Director at Casey Family Programs; you can find her molding future generations in these innovative practices. She found ways to integrate the values into the business model of Spice Waala to have the biggest impact on our employees & the community. Aakanksha takes pride in being from Delhi, and loves introducing you to her city’s street food. So along with caring for the community and employees, she also makes sure that you all get to eat her special favorites.