How's your spelling? Bellevue 8th grade spelling champ tests Amity with some hilarious results

Scripps Spelling Bee National finalist and Tyee Middle Schooler, Claire Jung shares her method that made her a spelling champ.

SEATTLE — Did you ever enter your school spelling bee? How did you do? Well 8th grader Claire Jung from Bellevue is a champion speller and it runs in the family. She's following her sister Amy's footsteps as she competes on the national level.

Claire represented our state as one of Scripps National Spelling Bee Finalists. She shared with Amity her method of studying AND actually gave Amity a mini spelling bee.

We're not sure what Amity was thinking when she agreed to this, but it made for great TV and Claire is a natural host!

The official Scripps National Spelling Bee continues with the live broadcast schedule is as follows:

Semifinals: Sunday, June 27, 7-11 p.m. on ESPN2 (Play Along version on ESPNU)

Finals: Thursday, July 8, 8-10 p.m. on ESPN2 (Play Along version on ESPNU)

A few of these new elements to the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee include:

Virtual Rounds – This new virtual element will be the medium for all rounds except the finals, which will be spread out throughout June and broadcast on ESPN3 and ESPN2.

New Location - The Bee is traditionally held in D.C., but this year the finals will be held in Orlando, FL at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex – the decision was based on the NBA’s successful Bubble during the pandemic.

Word Meaning Rounds – Word Meanings will be utilized this year, requiring spellers to orally select the correct multiple choice answer to a vocabulary question read by the pronouncer – encouraging comprehensive language mastery.