SEATTLE — Live theater is one of the most fun forms of entertainment out there. But if you're living with a sensory issue, it can become overwhelming.

That's why Seattle Theatre Group and Sensory Access have teamed up to create special sensory-friendly performances.

STG's Marisol Sanchez Best and Sensory Access' Dr. Daniela Ferdico visit New Day Northwest to explain.

