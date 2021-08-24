Bring the spa home with these beauty products

Embrace some self-care with these recommended at-home spa treatments from beauty expert Stacy Cox. 🧖‍♀️ #newdaynw

Self-care is always a good idea, especially these days! A trip to the spa is nice, but it can be expensive and time-consuming. So why not bring the spa to the comfort of your own home?

Aesthetician Stacy Cox joined New Day NW to share a few at-home beauty treatments to try.

1. Finishing Touch Flawless Cleanse Spa - Cleanse, exfoliate, and massage all in one with this water-resistant, battery-operated device from Flawless Beauty. $29.99.

2. Elite Day Skin Science Phage Serums - These targeted, clean, and vegan serums are designed to reduce inflammation and redness, combat blemishes, calm sensitive skin, and more! $85-$95. DISCOUNT: Save 20% on all full-priced items with the code STACYTV20.

3. dpl Oral Care Device - Enhance gum health and whiten teeth with this product that uses non-UV blue lights to combat bacteria and increase the effectiveness of whitening gels and strips. $99. DISCOUNT: Save 20% sitewide with the code STACYSMILE. (Valid through Dec. 31, 2021. Not valid on sale products. Cannot be combined with any other discounts or offers.)

4. Physicians Formula All Stare Makeup Palette - This all-in-one palette includes a bronzer, face powder, blush, and highlighter, plus, a new matte bronzer for 2021! $17.99.