Southern biscuits with a Northwest twist

Nadine's Soul Kitchen first opened as a unique take on dinner and a show: guests would enjoy a three-course dinner alongside a 45-minute production, both prepared a performed by Chef Grace Love. She continues to merge her passions of food and music, and now she helps the community by cooking meals for people in need.
You can now enjoy a bit of Chef Love's cooking from home! She joins New Day NW to demonstrate how to whip up delicious biscuits at home using her Soul Drop Biscuit Mix.
