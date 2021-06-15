x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

New Day Northwest

Southern biscuits with a Northwest twist

Chef Grace Love's Soul Drop Biscuit Mix is made with flour grown and milled in Chimacum. #newdaynw
Credit: Grace Love
Grace Love sells her biscuit mix on Amazon

Nadine's Soul Kitchen first opened as a unique take on dinner and a show: guests would enjoy a three-course dinner alongside a 45-minute production, both prepared a performed by Chef Grace Love. She continues to merge her passions of food and music, and now she helps the community by cooking meals for people in need.

RELATED: Serving up soul food with a side of song in Port Townsend

You can now enjoy a bit of Chef Love's cooking from home! She joins New Day NW to demonstrate how to whip up delicious biscuits at home using her Soul Drop Biscuit Mix.

Segment Producer Joseph Suttner. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day