Steve Zakuani has been a New Day friend since his time as a standout for the Seattle Sounders FC. In fact, he launched his first charity soccer match to benefit his nonprofit, Kingdom Hope Foundation, here on the show, along with his ambition to award educational scholarships to fifty deserving young people in five years, in tribute to his mother.

Steve was joined by his former teammate and current Sounders FC broadcasting partner James Riley to preview the upcoming 4th Annual Zakuani and Friends charity soccer match, as well as his Rising Leaders motivational event, which is entering its seventh year.

Steve and James also joined in a fun round of New Day Hot Topics featuring a little World Cup flavor.

Join Steve, James, and other special guests for the Rising Leaders event on Friday, June 29th, at The Ninety in Seattle. This event is aimed at inspiring young athletes, creative minds, and other professionals to continue pursuing their goals and dreams.

The 4th Annual Zakuani and Friends charity soccer match takes place Sunday, July first, at Starfire Stadium in Tukwila. You can take part at several levels - watching in the stands, to actually sitting on the bench with Steve and his star-studded teammates

Connect with Steve on Facebook and Twitter: @Zakuani11

Connect with James on Twitter: @JamesRiley7

Watch New Day Northwest 11:00 weekdays on KING-TV Ch.5 or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with New Day via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.

© 2018 KING