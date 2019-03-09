SEATTLE — Soccer for Success is a free program supported by the U.S. Soccer Foundation that provides kids in low-income communities an opportunity to play and learn Soccer. It uses Soccer as a tool to combat childhood obesity and promote healthy lifestyles for children. The program has been found to bring lifelong mental, emotional and physical benefits to the young people who participate.

23-year-old Nahum Romero is a Coach and Mentor with Soccer for Success and joins New Day Northwest with program participant Vianca Garcia to talk about the program and how kids can get involved.

Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5, and streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with New Day via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.