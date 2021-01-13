Connecting women on the journey to sobriety

SEATTLE — Dry January is a great way to start off the new year in a health-conscious way. But it can also be the start of someone's journey to sobriety. That journey can be made a lot easier with the right support group. In this interview, Michelle Smith, founder of Recovery is the New Black, shares how The Sober Mom Squad is creating a space for women to support one another online.
