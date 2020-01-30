SEATTLE — Chantine McBain from Soap & Clay gives us the inside scoop on how to make bath bombs at home.

Soap & Clay holds daily workshops on bath bombs, soap, lotion and more! You can follow them on Facebook to join the handmade movement.

Soap & Clay's Recipe for Bath Bombs

Makes: 5 mondo bombs

2 cups baking soda

1 cup citric acid

1/2 cup corn starch

1 tbsp lightweight oil

1 tbsp water

1 tbsp essential oils or skin safe fragrance oils

Colorant as desired

Mix dry ingredients, add liquid ingredients. Mix with hands until fully incorporated. Powder should be only slightly damp and feel like kinetic sand.

Firmly press powder into mold of choice - silicone molds or 3 in. diameter round molds work well for this. Allow to set up overnight. Keep wrapped or stored in containers until ready to use.

