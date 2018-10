Seattle — In a world struggling with fake news, Snopes is a great resource to use when you want to verify something.

David Mikkelson started Snopes as a way to look up urban legends. The website is now used by scholars, journalists and students to fact-check and do research.

We had David on the show to celebrate the website's 25th anniversary.

