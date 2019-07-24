SEATTLE — Superfekta will take the stage on day 2 of the rockin' event, Pain in the Grass- a great opportunity for a rising band from Snohomish County.

While the chance to play to such a large crowd, along with the debut of a new single and a music video, is definitely something to celebrate, bandmates and brothers Kyyle and Kristofer Cort are marking a deeper milestone: a successful battle over Kris' heroin and opiate addiction.

Previously slated to perform at a 2008 tribute for the late Layne Staley but being pulled from the lineup due to their substance issues, Kris has since worked to overcome his addiction, with help from his family, friends, and Layne Staley's mother, Nancy McCallum. Their latest song Escape and their upcoming fourth studio album is a sign they are moving forward and excited for what's to come.

Superfekta at Pain in the Grass

Superfekta will be performing at day two of rock festival Pain in the Grass on August 2 at White River Amphitheatre, 40601 Auburn Enumclaw Road SE, Auburn. Tickets are on sale now.

Superfekta will take the stage at Pain in the Grass on August 2.

Savoia Photograhy Live

Here's a list of resources for addiction and recovery:

Layne Staley Foundation

Therapeutic Health Services

Alcoholics Anonymous

Narcotics Anonymous

Boys Town

Evergreen Treatment Services

Partnership for Drug-Free Kids

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA)

