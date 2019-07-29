SEATTLE — Snohomish-based artist Crystal Bailar of MossTangle Arts has a love for the outdoors and a talent for transforming wood slices into beautiful works of art. Using paint and pyrography, Bailar puts her brushes and wood-burning tools to work creating scenes inspired by nature.
She demonstrates how Pyrography works and explains more about her craft - including how you can try it out yourself at one of her upcoming workshops.
Wood Burning Workshop with MossTangle
Crystal will be holding a workshop, which includes all the tools you'll need to make your own wood-burning art, on August 16, 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM, at The Creamery Co. Frozen Yogurt, Coffeehouse and Baked Goods, 1206 State Avenue #A, Marysville. Make sure to reserve your spot online!
Watch New Day Northwest 11:00 weekdays on KING-TV Ch.5 or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with New Day via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.