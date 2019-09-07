SEATTLE — Sno-Isle Libraries is hosting an exciting program for kids and teens called Explore Summer, which encourages kids of all ages to keep reading, learning, and discovering - even when school is out for the season.

There are multiple events almost every day for kids and teens, including designing planetary cupcakes, escape rooms, educational programs on space, and even self-defense classes for teens. Best of all, all the events are free, bringing the games and activities of summer camps a little closer to home and at less of a strain on your budget.

Lead Librarian for Student Success Jennifer Sullivan explains more about the Explore Summer program and what they have to offer for kids and teens.

